PepsiCo to launch Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic drinks in 2022

PepsiCo Inc. is planning to launch a Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic beverage in the United States early next year, months after Coca-Cola Co. launched its first alcoholic drink in the country.

Truly hard seltzer maker Boston Beer Co. will develop and make the flavored malt beverage, which will be called “Hard Mtn Dew.” The drink will be citrus flavored and have an alcohol by volume of 5%, the companies said.

“We know that adult drinkers’ tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages,” Boston Beer Chief Executive Officer Dave Burwick said.

The announcement comes at a time when demand for hard seltzer has slowed.