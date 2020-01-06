You are the owner of this article.
Perficient acquires Boston-based health care marketing company
TOWN AND COUNTRY — The information technology consulting firm Perficient Inc. has acquired Boston-based MedTouch.

MedTouch is a digital health care marketing and technology consultancy. It brought in $13 million in annual revenue for the 2019 fiscal year.

With the acquisition, Town and Country-based Perficient will add more than 50 employees, and MedTouch CEO Paul Griffiths will take on a key leadership role at Perficient.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

New Perficient logo as a JPG
