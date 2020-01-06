Perficient acquires Boston-based health care marketing company

TOWN AND COUNTRY — The information technology consulting firm Perficient Inc. has acquired Boston-based MedTouch.
MedTouch is a digital health care marketing and technology consultancy. It brought in $13 million in annual revenue for the 2019 fiscal year.
With the acquisition, Town and Country-based Perficient will add more than 50 employees, and MedTouch CEO Paul Griffiths will take on a key leadership role at Perficient.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
