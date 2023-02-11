ST. LOUIS — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has a new target: the Clydesdale horses of Budweiser beer.

Celebrating their 90th year as a beloved local and national icon, the Clydesdales have come under PETA’s eye for their tails. The animal-rights organization claims the bony part of the tails are cut off or made to fall off when the horses are young, a practice the organization said is cruel.

An Anheuser-Busch spokesperson said, “The safety and wellbeing of our beloved Clydesdales is our top priority. Combined with our highly trained staff of professional caretakers, we partner with an equine medical expert to ensure our animals receive the highest level and quality of care.”

PETA will protest the practice by driving a mobile billboard around the Budweiser brewery in Soulard from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and then driving it past what it calls “popular bars” until 6:30 p.m.

The Super Bowl, which has long had an association with Budweiser, begins at 5:30 p.m. Budweiser commercials shown during the Super Bowl have often featured the Clydesdales.

The American Veterinary Medical Association generally opposes the removal of animals’ tails for cosmetic purposes, especially for competitions or shows. In a 2012 summary, the association said the procedure is usually performed on draft horses — such as Clydesdales — to keep the tail from interfering with harnesses and carriages.

Referring to the mural of harness-wearing Clydesdales pulling a beer wagon that is being installed on the brewery, PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said, “Budweiser’s shiny new mural can’t hide the fact that the company has blood on its cans.”

The Clydesdales could not be reached for comment.