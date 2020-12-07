Peter Pan peanut butter acquired by St. Louis-based Post Holdings

The St. Louis-based Post Holdings has acquired Peter Pan peanut butter, the company said Monday.

The packaged food company said it entered into a "definitive agreement" to buy the 100-year-old brand from Chicago-based Conagra.

Peter Pan peanut butter products already are co-manufactured by 8th Avenue Food & Provisions Inc., an affiliate of Post, the company said.

Terms of the transaction, expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year, were not disclosed.

Conagra appointed Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as financial advisor to assist with the sale.

Peter Pan joins a roster of Post products such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Malt-O-Meal, Bob Evans and Raisin Bran.

