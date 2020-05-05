Pfizer announces beginning of COVID-19 vaccine trial, prepares to ramp up production in Missouri

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Pfizer and the German pharmaceutical company BioNTech announced Tuesday that the first U.S. participants in a clinical trial for a possible COVID-19 vaccine have been dosed.
The companies are already scaling up production. Pfizer-owned sites in Missouri, Michigan and Massachusetts and Belgium have been identified as manufacturing centers for vaccine production.
County Executive Sam Page said in a post on Twitter that Pfizer has chosen its St. Louis County facility to produce the possible vaccine.
The clinical trial aims to determine the potential vaccine's safety, dosage level and whether it will trigger an unwanted immune response.
The study is using participants from the New York University Grossman School of Medicine and the University of Maryland School of Medicine. The trial will also soon start enrolling at the University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester Regional Health and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
