You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pfizer announces beginning of COVID-19 vaccine trial, prepares to ramp up production in Missouri
0 comments

Pfizer announces beginning of COVID-19 vaccine trial, prepares to ramp up production in Missouri

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Pfizer's Chesterfield research campus

Pfizer announced the completion of its its new research and development campus in Chesterfield in May 2019. (Handout).

 Jon Michael Ryan

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Pfizer and the German pharmaceutical company BioNTech announced Tuesday that the first U.S. participants in a clinical trial for a possible COVID-19 vaccine have been dosed.

The companies are already scaling up production. Pfizer-owned sites in Missouri, Michigan and Massachusetts and Belgium have been identified as manufacturing centers for vaccine production.

County Executive Sam Page said in a post on Twitter that Pfizer has chosen its St. Louis County facility to produce the possible vaccine.

The clinical trial aims to determine the potential vaccine's safety, dosage level and whether it will trigger an unwanted immune response.

The study is using participants from the New York University Grossman School of Medicine and the University of Maryland School of Medicine. The trial will also soon start enrolling at the University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester Regional Health and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eureka bucks St. Louis County order, says it will reopen on Monday
Local Business

Eureka bucks St. Louis County order, says it will reopen on Monday

"We can no longer follow the rules we are under without economic ruin," wrote Mayor Sean Flower in a letter to his residents. "We are going to need to learn to both deal with the virus, while at the same time opening our economy, restoring our kids' lives and opportunities, and taking care of our families and our country."

Eureka bucks St. Louis County order, says it will reopen on Monday
Local Business

Eureka bucks St. Louis County order, says it will reopen on Monday

"We can no longer follow the rules we are under without economic ruin," wrote Mayor Sean Flower in a letter to his residents. "We are going to need to learn to both deal with the virus, while at the same time opening our economy, restoring our kids' lives and opportunities, and taking care of our families and our country."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports