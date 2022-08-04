Pfizer begins $60 million expansion of Chesterfield campus

CHESTERFIELD — Pfizer has started construction on a $60 million expansion of its campus here that will grow its employment and boost the company's vaccine production.

New York-based Pfizer is building an additional 37,000 square feet to its Chesterfield office, at the northwest corner of Olive Boulevard and Chesterfield Parkway West.

The expansion is a roughly 20% increase to its 295,000-square-foot Chesterfield campus and will accommodate the 70 new hires the company made last year. Pfizer, which employs about 750 people in Chesterfield, expects to hire an additional 40 scientists and engineers, said Justin Sperry, who leads the St. Louis office and is vice president of Pfizer's transformational technology.

The expansion "highlights the success science is having at the moment," Sperry said, and will aid the company's continued research, development and manufacturing of Pfizer’s biotherapeutics and vaccines portfolio, including RNA-based treatments for COVID-19 boosters, flu and shingles vaccines.

"The swift delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine will pave the way for new breakthroughs to develop RNA-based therapeutics for infectious disease, rare disease and oncology," Sperry said. "Chesterfield continues to play a very critical role in this process."

Once the addition is finished by early next year, Pfizer plans to reconfigure part of the older office into more lab and manufacturing space, Sperry said. That's expected to be complete in 2024.

Pfizer opened this campus in 2019 after years of sharing space at agribusiness company Bayer's facility a half-mile north.