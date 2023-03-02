ST. LOUIS — Urban planning firm PGAV Planners has named Andy Struckhoff as its new president.
PGAV Planners provides planning, design and market analysis across the U.S., including community planning and economic development.
Struckhoff takes over from John Brancaglione.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Steph Kukuljan
Steph Kukuljan covers real estate and development for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She is a St. Louis native.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today