Pharmaceutical co. to lay off 111 and close two St. Louis County facilities

BRIDGETON — Nesher Pharmaceuticals plans to permanently close two facilities in St. Louis County and lay off all 111 employees, the company said in a notice filed with the state of Missouri.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The facilities will close on March 31, 2022. They are located at 2303 Schuetz Road in Maryland Heights, and 13910 St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton.

The company, which focuses on generic pharmaceuticals, is owned by India-based Zydus Cadila, which employs nearly 25,000 people worldwide, and has a U.S. headquarters in New Jersey.

Nesher Pharmaceuticals did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Special offer: 1 year for $26

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.