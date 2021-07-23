 Skip to main content
Pharmaceutical co. to layoff 111 and close two St. Louis County facilities
BRIDGETON — Nesher Pharmaceuticals plans to permanently close two facilities in St. Louis County and lay off all 111 employees, the company said in a notice filed with the state of Missouri.

The facilities will close on March 31, 2022. They are located at 2303 Schuetz Road in Maryland Heights, and 13910 St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton.

The company, which focuses on generic pharmaceuticals, is owned by India-based Zydus Cadila, which employs nearly 25,000 people worldwide, and has a U.S. headquarters in New Jersey.

Nesher Pharmaceuticals did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

