Pigs fly at St. Louis airport

ST. LOUIS — Officials at St. Louis Lambert International Airport said Thursday they have added livestock as a new source of air cargo.

On Wednesday, about 200 breeding pigs departed the airport for Viracopos International Airport located near Sao Paulo, Brazil. The pigs left the airport aboard a Boeing 747-400F.

“We continue to work on establishing STL as an effective and preferred animal embarkation point,” Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, airport director, said in a news release.

She said the successful flight was the result of an effort initiated by the airport, its air cargo consultant and Midwest Cargo Hub Commission nearly seven years ago — “and we are now seeing it pay off.

“We hope it will be just the beginning.”

Since September 2017, cargo is up more than 20.5 percent, the airport said.

