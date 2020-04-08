PIMCO: U.S. GDP will contract 30% in the second quarter, 5% in 2020

NEW YORK — The forced closure of businesses across the United States and surge in unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic will force U.S. growth to contract by 30% in the second quarter and 5% overall in 2020, Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO) wrote on Wednesday. That would be the biggest quarterly drop since the early years of the Great Depression, in the 1930s.

In a blog post, Tiffany Wilding, a North American economist at PIMCO, wrote that evidence from recent jobs reports suggests the unemployment rate may rise as high as 20%.

Unlike the Great Depression, the contraction is expected to be short-lived. The 30% contraction in growth in the second quarter would likely be followed by two quarters of recovery, Wilding wrote. While two quarters of contraction is shorter than the four recorded in the 2008 financial crisis, the depth of the shock is far greater — quarterly contractions did not rise above 8% during that time.

California-based PIMCO is one of the world’s largest investment firms with $1.91 trillion assets under management as of Dec. 31 2019.

“The speed and magnitude of the U.S. labor market disruption has been sharper than any we’ve seen in recent history, suggesting that the decline in overall activity has also likely been much more severe,” wrote Wilding.