Pining to leave the house, St. Louisans are chopping down Christmas trees early

"It's a good, family thing to do," she said.

The Baker family of Des Peres was out searching for a tree Tuesday afternoon — normally they'd make a weekend outing, but they wanted to come when fewer people were around.

"We wanted to keep our tradition alive," said Mary Baker, as she, her husband and kids prepared to head out to choose a tree to chop.

And people are opting for pre-cut trees too.

Lynn Sullivan, owner of Sullivan Farms Christmas Trees, said sales are up 150% over last year's. He has five locations around the St. Louis area, and business is up at all of them. He sells only pre-cut trees.

“If it continues on the path it's on now, it’ll most definitely be one of the more top-selling years we've ever had," he said.

Sullivan was inundated with phone calls before opening for the season, on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

"All that week, I had people wanting to come by to buy a tree," he said.

Not all farms, however, are cashing in. Vernon Spaunhorst, owner of Heritage Family Tree Farm in Washington, Missouri, didn't open early, or at all — he's not selling any trees this year.