Pipe company Core & Main buys Pennsylvania co.
Core&Main employees

Photo provided by Core & Main

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Core & Main, Inc., a distributor of water, sewer, storm drain and fire protection products, announced on Wednesday that it is buying Pennsylvania-based Catalone Pipe & Supply Co.

It is at least the fourth recent acquisition by Core & Main. 

“We’re excited to expand our waterworks footprint in the Northeast,” said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main Waterworks.

Catalone Pipe & Supply, founded in 1985, sells a wide variety of water, wastewater, electrical conduits and concrete catch basins.

Core & Main went public in July in an IPO that valued the company at $6.5 billion. 

It had been owned by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, which still owns about 75% of the voting shares.

