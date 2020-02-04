Pizza crust maker to add new production facility, 100 jobs in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — A Wisconsin-based pizza crust maker announced Tuesday that it will open a new facility in St. Charles, adding more than 100 jobs.

The company, founded in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in 1981, makes and distributes partially baked, self-rising flat breads and pizza crusts.

TNT Crust CEO Scott McNair said in a statement that the expansion represents a "transformative milestone" that the company has worked toward since it was bought by the private investment firm Peak Rock Capital in 2018.

TNT Crust LLC said the facility will be more than 100,000 square feet.

"This investment is a testament to Peak Rock's support for the Company," Peak Rock Capital managing director Robert Pistilli said in a statement. "We look forward to finding additional avenues to help the Company achieve its strategic growth plan in the future."

