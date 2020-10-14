Plan calls for millions in projects along Delmar Boulevard

The first, a $6.3 million rehab of the building at 4731 Delmar Boulevard into office and retail spaces that is already pre-leased, could start as soon as December, Bryant said. Another $14 million office building is also slated to start around that time. Also planned is a $3.8 million rehab of the building at 4915 Delmar Boulevard into a performing arts center, a project Bryant said he hopes to begin next year.

Late next year, he hopes to begin a $43 million, 156-unit apartment complex on the site of an empty parking lot at the southeast corner of Euclid Avenue and Delmar Boulevard. A previous plan there for micro-apartments from developer Bob Saur fell through, and Bryant said his plan will include traditional apartment sizing at market rents.

The design calls for the entrance to the apartments, dubbed "The Bridge," to be on Delmar Boulevard, Bryant said, rather than having the entrance facing south toward the already-redeveloped Central West End.

"We imagine creating a project that will be a symbolic unifier for both sides of the street," Bryant told the commission. "We thought it was important to put the entry point on Delmar."