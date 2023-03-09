ST. LOUIS — A plan to build 300 apartments just east of Soulard Market moved forward Wednesday after St. Louis' Planning Commission agreed to rezone the area to allow for the project.

Dennis Phillips is proposing to build 300 apartments and a parking garage on his property at 1525-29 South Broadway and 1506 Seventh Street in St. Louis’ Kosciusko neighborhood, on the Soulard border where his Broadway Truck Center operates.

If built, it would add residential density to an area that has long been industrial. The project also would add more density to the immediate area, which includes Lux Living's 320-unit SoHo apartment project directly across the street.

Phillips said he has no experience developing residential projects. He said he may partner with a developer like St. Louis-based Green Street Real Estate Ventures, with whom he said he was working on a separate deal in north St. Louis. Phillips added that he has made no decisions on which developer he would choose, however.

Green Street is a prolific multifamily housing developer, primarily in The Grove area of Forest Park Southeast. It also has redeveloped The Armory into an entertainment area.

A Green Street spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.