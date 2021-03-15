Planning effort signifies new interest in hardscrabble suburb of Wellston

"The housing authority is going to have a long-term relationship with the residents in Wellston," Koenig said.

BGC's project and others proposed in the city will be vetted and shared with the community via a new working group made up of Griffin, housing authority residents and officials and nonprofit representatives from Beyond Housing and Legal Services, among others.

A bustling suburb on the city's border in the mid-20th century, Wellston has since lost about 75% of its population. But the city's central location, MetroLink station, county-owned development sites, and Metropolitan Education and Training Center, among other assets, make some bullish on its potential.