Plans emerge for Negro Leagues Baseball museum in north St. Louis

Statue of James "Cool Papa" Bell unveiled at Busch Stadium

Connie Brooks, daughter of James "Cool Papa" Bell, touches the newly unveiled statue on May 18, 2002, at Busch Stadium. The ceremony was the day after he would have turned 101. Post-Dispatch photo

 Post-Dispatch

A developer has plans to create a Negro Leagues Baseball museum in a long-vacant, historic building in north St. Louis. 

The Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority on Tuesday recommended 15 years of tax abatement for the museum, which would be an affiliate of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. The Board of Aldermen has final say on incentives. 

The $18 million museum would honor the St. Louis Stars, the local Negro League team, and Black baseball in the city, said Guyton Harvey, the developer behind the project. 

Harvey bought the Jeff-Vander-Lou building, located next to Rumbold Park at 2423 North Spring Avenue, from the city's land bank last year. The building was built in 1908 as a streetcar trouble station. It is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, a designation that will enable Harvey to use state and federal historic tax credits. 

Later phases of the project include 34 affordable apartments for seniors and plans to build new commercial space.  

