Plans for Jamestown Mall could be released next month

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County officials said Thursday an announcement about redevelopment plans for the dead Jamestown Mall could be released within six weeks.

More than 200 people tuned in Thursday to a virtual town hall hosted by St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb on the future of the dead mall, where a developer recently put the property under contract. The St. Louis County Port Authority owns the 143-acre site, which it assembled in the years following the mall's final closure in 2014. Rehabbing the mall was a top issue for Webb in her successful campaign for county council last year.

But officials did not release the developer's identity nor detail its plans for the 143-acre site while the developer performs due diligence.

"We're not trying to be coy about this whole thing, but right now we're under a non-disclosure agreement," said Jackie Wellington, who works for the Port Authority. "Hopefully within six weeks we'll be able to provide a lot more additional information."