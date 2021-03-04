Plans for Jamestown Mall could be released next month

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County officials said Thursday an announcement about redevelopment plans for the dead Jamestown Mall could be released within six weeks.
More than 200 people tuned in Thursday to a virtual town hall hosted by St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb on the future of the dead mall, where a developer recently put the property under contract. The St. Louis County Port Authority owns the 143-acre site, which it assembled in the years following the mall's final closure in 2014. Rehabbing the mall was a top issue for Webb in her successful campaign for county council last year.
But officials did not release the developer's identity nor detail its plans for the 143-acre site while the developer performs due diligence.
"We're not trying to be coy about this whole thing, but right now we're under a non-disclosure agreement," said Jackie Wellington, who works for the Port Authority. "Hopefully within six weeks we'll be able to provide a lot more additional information."
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who also attended, said county lobbyists in Washington, D.C. and Jefferson City are working to find state and federal resources to help with redevelopment of the site.
Any redevelopment plan will need approval from the county's zoning commission and the county council. If the developer closes on the site, Page said the county will set up a dedicated website so residents can follow the process through county government.
A previous plan from a Kansas City developer to turn the site into a logistics park fell through in 2019 amid political fighting in the county.