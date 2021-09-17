Plastics firm Spartech acquires Indiana company

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Spartech has acquired Crawford Industries of Indiana in a deal the local plastics maker said will deepen its expertise in standard and custom plastic sheet and packaging products.

“Spartech has the desire and resources to help Crawford take its business to the next level, and they have high-quality, thin-gauge capabilities that will enhance Spartech’s existing product offerings,” Spartech CEO John Inks said in a statement. “Together, we will be able to offer our joint customer base a wider array of products.”