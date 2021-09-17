 Skip to main content
Plastics firm Spartech acquires Indiana company
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Spartech has acquired Crawford Industries of Indiana in a deal the local plastics maker said will deepen its expertise in standard and custom plastic sheet and packaging products. 

Crawford Industries has locations in Crawfordsville, Indiana, and Thomasville, Georgia.

“Spartech has the desire and resources to help Crawford take its business to the next level, and they have high-quality, thin-gauge capabilities that will enhance Spartech’s existing product offerings,” Spartech CEO John Inks said in a statement. “Together, we will be able to offer our joint customer base a wider array of products.” 

Maryland Heights-based Spartech was acquired by New York private equity firm The Jordan Company in May. 

