Plastics manufacturer buys 31 acres in St. Peters

ST. PETERS — A plastics manufacturer has acquired 31 acres in St. Peters, marking its second location in Missouri.

An entity affiliated with Ohio-based Axium Packaging bought the vacant land, at 4001 Premier Parkway, in Premier 370 Business Park from Duke Realty. The $3.87 million deal closed March 15, according to St. Charles County property records.

The company produces plastic packaging for personal care, food, home, hygiene and other products, according to its website. Axium, which has facilities across North America, operates a facility in Jefferson City.

It's not clear what the company's plans are for the property. Axium did not return requests for comments. Julie Powers, St. Peters' director of planning, community and economic development, said the city had an introductory call with Axium executives recently but that no plans were detailed. The company has not officially submitted any plans yet, Powers said.

Premier 370 is a 375-acre industrial park in St. Peters, near Route 370 and Interstate I-70. Other companies in the business park include Amazon and Best Buy.

