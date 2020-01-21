Plunging U.S. natural gas prices intensify squeeze on coal

LONDON — U.S. coal-fired power plants are facing the perfect storm, with a mild winter and slumping natural gas prices adding to their long-term problems with competitiveness and pushing more towards retirement.

Warm weather is sapping total demand for electricity, while ultra-low gas prices mean more of the demand that remains will be satisfied by gas-fired units rather than coal plants.

Natural gas futures prices for deliveries to Henry Hub in Louisiana in March 2020 have fallen to just $1.92 per million British thermal units, down from $2.24 at the same point last month and $2.94 a year ago.

Gas prices have plunged as a result of warmer than average temperatures so far this winter and production growth rates that have been running close to 10% year on year.

For many power producers, the price of gas is now lower than coal, once differentials in transport costs and the efficiency of different types of power plants are taken into account.

Coal-fired power plants need to burn about 10,000 British thermal units of coal to generate a kilowatt hour of electricity, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

But a gas-fired combined cycle plant needs to burn only around 7,600 British thermal units of gas.