Polsinelli law firm to leave downtown St. Louis for Clayton

ST. LOUIS — The Polsinelli law firm plans to move from downtown St. Louis to a newer office in Clayton. 

The firm will move in 2024 to Centene Centre, a 27-story office building at 7676 Forsyth Boulevard, Jane Arnold, the firm's office managing partner, told the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday. 

Jane Arnold

Jane E. Arnold, a shareholder with Polsinelli and St. Louis office managing partner, was named to the board of the Friends of St. Louis Public Radio.

The St. Louis Business Journal first reported the news. Arnold told the Business Journal that it was moving for better amenities. Polsinelli has leased its downtown office, at 100 South Fourth Street, since 1996. Its name has adorned the building since 2016. 

Arnold did not tell the Post-Dispatch how much space Polsinelli will take in Clayton. Businesses have been rethinking their office needs after the coronavirus pandemic led many company to implement hybrid working models. 

Centene Centre was built in 2020 and was to serve as a piece of Centene's bigger Clayton expansion. But the health care dropped those plans and has since vacated much of its office space in the St. Louis region. 

