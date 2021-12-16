Post Holdings affiliate moves 300 jobs from Canada to St. Louis

FENTON — A subsidiary of cereal maker Post Holdings said Thursday it is moving its fruit and nut manufacturing operation — and more than 300 jobs — to Hazelwood from British Columbia, Canada.

8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a private-label manufacturer, will prep and package snack nuts, trail mix and dried fruit for retail food service and ingredient customers at the new facility.

Work is set to begin in January. Hiring for supervisors and entry level jobs is underway.

Brentwood-based Post Holdings created 8th Avenue in 2018 by combining its private-label operations. The new company moved its headquarters from Minneapolis to Fenton last year. Roughly 120 people work there.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.