A subsidiary of Brentwood-based Post Holdings has agreed to buy a peanut butter facility from Chicago-based Conagra Brands Inc., the maker of brands like Slim Jim and Reddi-Wip.
The companies expect the sale of the facility in Streator, Illinois, to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The Post subsidiary, 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, makes brand food products like granola, nut butter and dried fruit. It was formed in October 2018 by Post Holdings and the private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, Inc., in an $875 million deal.
It is owned by Post Holdings and funds affiliated with the private equity firm.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.