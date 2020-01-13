Post Holdings kills deal to buy TreeHouse Foods' cereal business
Post Holdings kills deal to buy TreeHouse Foods' cereal business

BRENTWOOD — Packaged food company Post Holdings Inc. terminated on Monday an agreement to buy the cereal business of suburban Chicago company TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Last month, the Federal Trade Commission said it had filed a complaint asking a judge to stop Post’s proposed purchase of TreeHouse’s private-label cereal business, in a deal valued at $110 million.

The FTC said that Post and TreeHouse were two of only three manufacturers of private-label cereals, which are usually sold under a retailer’s brand name.

TreeHouse said on Monday that it would seek another buyer.

Post Holdings logo.
