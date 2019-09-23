Brentwood-based Post Holdings, which sells brands like Honey Bunches of Oats and Cocoa Pebbles, has released the name of its active nutrition business, which is expected to go public this fall.
Following the IPO, the active nutrition business will go by BellRing Brands, Inc.
It would be the first area company to go public since 2014, when Wildwood-based Peak Resorts launched its IPO.
The active nutrition company's primary brands are Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar. Post Holdings acquired PowerBar from Nestlé SA in 2014.
The business has shown strong numbers in recent years, even prompting Post Holdings' Chief Executive Robert Vitale to acknowledge in a conference call last year that strong protein shake sales had caused challenges to maintaining inventory.
BellRing made sales of $827.5 million in the 2018 fiscal year, up from $713.2 million in the 2017 fiscal year.
The company said it plans to enter into sublease agreements for offices in St. Louis.
As of Sept. 1, the company said it has approximately 380 employees. Around 200 of them are based in the U.S. and around 170 are in Germany.
In documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company acknowledged the competitive nature of the active nutrition and protein market.
"We operate in a category with strong competition," the documents said.