Post Holdings reports a solid fiscal year

BRENTWOOD — Post Holdings joined the growing roster of St. Louis-based corporations boasting strong fiscal years Friday by reporting increases in sales, profit and earnings.

On a call with investors, the company reported sales of $5.85 billion in the just-ended fiscal year, up more than 17% over the year before. Its gross profit increase was more modest, to $1.47 billion from $1.43 billion, but net earnings catapulted to $757 million from $167 million.

The COVID-tinged fiscal years of 2020 and 2021 were weak for Post Holdings, but officials said it is now approaching its pre-pandemic financial numbers.

The company's foodservice segment led the charge, with greatly increased profits from its egg products and Simply Potatoes brand. The company also sells cereals such as Raisin Bran and Grape Nuts, Peter Pan nut butters, Bob Evans refrigerated side dishes, Egg Beaters and private-label products.

The earnings call also served to announce the appointment of executive vice president and chief operating officer Jeff A. Zadoks and senior vice president and chief financial officer Matthew J. Mainer.