Post Holdings reports avian flu at Nebraska facility

One of Post Holdings' chicken flocks has tested positive for avian flu.

A subsidiary's facility in Nebraska houses approximately 2 million egg-laying hens — 4% of Post's supply.

Suburban St. Louis-based Post did not say more about the incident. It also told investors it did not expect to provide more information on specific incidents unless they affect more than 5% of its supply.

The company also updated its earnings expectations for fiscal year 2022 on Tuesday. The new projections reflect its recent move to distribute interest in protein shake maker BellRing Brands to shareholders. Executives now think Post will make between $910 million-$940 million this year.

The company said the new guidance considered the announcement of the current avian flu outbreak in Nebraska, but did not account for any "significant expansion" of the disease within its network.

