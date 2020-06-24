You are the owner of this article.
PPP loan deadline is Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — The deadline for businesses to apply for a Paycheck Protection Loan is Tuesday, and more than $100 billion remains in the emergency program Congress created to help small businesses survive the pandemic shutdowns.

The Small Business Administration encouraged businesses who are looking for a bank to use the agency's lender match tool at www.sba.gov/lendermatch. Lenders should respond within two days after a business owner submits their information to the portal, and an application can then be sent to that bank. Banks need to have submitted applications to the SBA by June 30 for the program.

The Paycheck Protection program allows businesses to receive loans that are forgivable if companies use the proceeds mostly to maintain payroll. Congress amended the program earlier this month to give companies up to 24 weeks to spend the loan proceeds and still qualify for forgiveness, up from the initial eight weeks that many firms indicated was difficult. It also raised the amount that could be spent on non-payroll expenses and still be eligible for forgiveness to 40% from 25%. 

Sports