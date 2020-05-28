You are the owner of this article.
Prevailing wage, workforce requirements expanded to cover most St. Louis developments receiving incentives
Regional Union Construction Center

Sabrina Westfall, owner of J. West Electric, evaluates progress at a job site at St. Louis University's Bannister House on Monday, March 18, 2019. Westfall was a participant in a program with the Regional Union Construction Center and has been a union electrician since 2005. She founded J. West Electric in 2014. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

 Cristina M. Fletes

ST. LOUIS — The city's minority and women labor participation goals and prevailing wage requirements will now be applied to all developments over $1 million receiving property tax abatement.

The city development agencies that vet tax abatement requests approved new rules Tuesday implementing the workforce requirements, which were part of a bill approved by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen that took effect last month. Previously, city workforce goals only applied to projects that received tax increment financing. 

Now, nearly all large projects that request tax incentives will have workforce labor goals of 20% apprentice hours, 25% minority hours, 7% women hours and 23% city resident hours. The goals apply to all projects over $1 million and to multifamily projects with more than 20 units. 

The new city ordinance also will require projects receiving incentives to pay prevailing wages, a provision that sets a wage floor and has been used on large state public works projects.  

The St. Louis Development Corp. will collect a fee worth 1.4% of the value of the incentives to pay for staff monitoring contractors' compliance with the new requirements.

