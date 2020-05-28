Prevailing wage, workforce requirements expanded to cover most St. Louis developments receiving incentives

ST. LOUIS — The city's minority and women labor participation goals and prevailing wage requirements will now be applied to all developments over $1 million receiving property tax abatement.

The city development agencies that vet tax abatement requests approved new rules Tuesday implementing the workforce requirements, which were part of a bill approved by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen that took effect last month. Previously, city workforce goals only applied to projects that received tax increment financing.

Now, nearly all large projects that request tax incentives will have workforce labor goals of 20% apprentice hours, 25% minority hours, 7% women hours and 23% city resident hours. The goals apply to all projects over $1 million and to multifamily projects with more than 20 units.

The new city ordinance also will require projects receiving incentives to pay prevailing wages, a provision that sets a wage floor and has been used on large state public works projects.

The St. Louis Development Corp. will collect a fee worth 1.4% of the value of the incentives to pay for staff monitoring contractors' compliance with the new requirements.

