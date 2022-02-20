Prices rising: St. Louis inflation outpacing U.S. in recent months

ST. LOUIS — For more than a year, Kim Goodner’s vendors have been raising prices.

Linen service. Paper products. Eggs. Pork. Payroll.

“Some of the companies just told us up front, we’re doing 10% across the board,” the owner of Artisan 222 Bakery & Cafe on Edwardsville’s Main Street said.

Finally, she had to join in. At the beginning of the year, she bumped the prices of most menu items 5% to 7%. The bottomless coffee, refilled in customers’ own mugs, surpassed $2. The breakfast burrito climbed above its yearslong perch of $6.50.

Such is the new normal in grocery stores, car lots and restaurants across the country. As people unleash demand pent-up by the pandemic, amid supply chain kinks after unprecedented government stimulus, general consumer price increases have risen nationally at levels not seen in 40 years. The consumer price index for all urban consumers hit 7% year-over-year in December, and 7.5% over the prior 12 months in January, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In the St. Louis region, the recent rate of inflation appears to be outpacing the rise nationally, and even that of many of the country’s biggest cities. Consumer prices here rose 8.3% year-over-year in December, higher than big cities like Chicago (6.6%), expensive ones like San Francisco (4.2%) and fast-growing metros like Houston (6.6%).

Only Atlanta (9.8%) and Phoenix (9.7%) surpassed St. Louis that month, the most recent available data for those regions.

The faster rise in prices here comes despite slow-to-flat population growth, which keeps a check on demand compared to a city like Atlanta that adds tens of thousands of residents a year.

But Charles Gascon, a regional economist at the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, said the deviation here may be short lived. There’s always a little more “noise” in regional data, he noted.

“I don’t read a whole lot into the numbers in St. Louis being higher than the national average,” Gascon said.

For the most part, he said, St. Louis follows the nation. Sometimes, however, regional inflation grows more slowly, or rushes to catch up. We’re in one of those periods now, he said: St. Louis has for the last few months been catching up with the country.

Still, there are differences between big cities and smaller ones. New York, for instance, recorded 4.4% inflation in the 12 months that ended in December and a 5.1% increase, year-over-year, in January.

“There are indications that maybe somewhat smaller cities, medium-sized metros are seeing slightly higher inflation,” Gascon said.

It’s not clear why. It could be related to some of the migration away from the country’s higher-cost metros to smaller cities, he said. It could also be a function of the slower reopening of economies in the densest urban centers harder hit by COVID-19.

But in terms of price appreciation, St. Louis has historically mirrored U.S. inflation, Gascon said. Sometimes price adjustments are just slower in certain places and businesses.

“Changing prices is still a manual process in many sectors,” Gascon said. “I was at a restaurant the other day and they literally had sticky notes on top of their menus.”

St. Louis restaurants notched an 11% rise in inflation in 2021, compared with 6% nationally, one of the faster-rising consumer prices here. Gascon suspects that might be related to a faster relaxation of pandemic restrictions here as compared to other parts of the country.

David Sandusky knows all too well the pressure of price increases. The owner of the Beast barbecue restaurants in Belleville and Columbia, Illinois, plus the Grove commercial district in St. Louis, used to adjust prices only once a year.

“I’ve changed prices multiple times in a week,” Sandusky said. “It can be distressful to the customer base not having that consistency.”

Beast has been dealing with price increases almost since the pandemic started, though. It was hit by inflation early on due to outbreaks in meatpacking plants that disrupted supply. And price increases have accelerated in recent months. A pound of brisket is $30 now, Sandusky said, up from $20 a year ago.

“It’s hard to tell what companies are being responsible about their price increases and who aren’t,” Sandusky said. “Us, down at the small business level, kind of just have to take what’s given to us.”

Making sure customers understand the forces at play can be a delicate balancing act.

“There’s some pressure from the community to manage prices,” Sandusky said. “They want to make sure we’re not taking advantage of them and rightfully so. Like everybody else, we try to keep our prices as low as we can.”

Jacob Barker Jacob Barker is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.