Pritzker closes Metro East restaurant dining rooms, bar interiors, after infection rates stay stubbornly high

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is closing Metro East restaurant dining rooms and indoor bars, among other COVID-19 restrictions, after the region tallied another day with a high testing rate.

The new measures go into effect Wednesday.

"We shouldn't be discouraged," St. Clair County Board Chair Mark Kern said Tuesday. "We're going to have to just continue to follow those guidelines," he said, like social distancing and hand washing.

"We understand that businesses are going to be hurt by this," he added.

In late June, Region 4 had a positivity rate of less than 5%. On Aug. 11 it surpassed 8% — a number that, in Illinois, triggers tighter virus restrictions. Over the following weeks the number continued to rise.

The region's reported positivity rate was 9.6% on Tuesday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 33 new hospital admissions Tuesday, and a seven-day moving average of 43.

Missouri reported 1,058 new cases of COVID-19, reaching a total of 85,755 and eight more deaths over the last 24 hours.