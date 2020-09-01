Pritzker closes Metro East restaurant dining rooms, bar interiors, after infection rates stay stubbornly high

Dining tables are spaced for social distancing at Tienda El Ranchito in Fairmont City during lunch at the store's bar and grill on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Owner Laura Morales said that if Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker stops indoor dining, it would hurt her business. "If he closes us down we don't know if we're going to make it," she said. "They're going to just go to Missouri and dine-in. It's five minutes away, so they'll go five minutes away." Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is closing Metro East restaurant dining rooms and indoor bars, among other COVID-19 restrictions, after the region tallied another day with a high testing rate.
The new measures go into effect Wednesday.
"We shouldn't be discouraged," St. Clair County Board Chair Mark Kern said Tuesday. "We're going to have to just continue to follow those guidelines," he said, like social distancing and hand washing.
"We understand that businesses are going to be hurt by this," he added.
In late June, Region 4 had a positivity rate of less than 5%. On Aug. 11 it surpassed 8% — a number that, in Illinois, triggers tighter virus restrictions. Over the following weeks the number continued to rise.
The region's reported positivity rate was 9.6% on Tuesday.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 33 new hospital admissions Tuesday, and a seven-day moving average of 43.
Missouri reported 1,058 new cases of COVID-19, reaching a total of 85,755 and eight more deaths over the last 24 hours.
Illinois reported 1,492 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, reaching a total of 236,515, and 39 more deaths.