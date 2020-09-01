 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest:

Pritzker closes Metro East restaurant dining rooms, bar interiors, after infection rates stay stubbornly high
0 comments
top story

Pritzker closes Metro East restaurant dining rooms, bar interiors, after infection rates stay stubbornly high

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is closing Metro East restaurant dining rooms and indoor bars, among other COVID-19 restrictions, after the region tallied another day with a high testing rate.

The new measures go into effect Wednesday.

"We shouldn't be discouraged," St. Clair County Board Chair Mark Kern said Tuesday. "We're going to have to just continue to follow those guidelines," he said, like social distancing and hand washing.

"We understand that businesses are going to be hurt by this," he added.

In late June, Region 4 had a positivity rate of less than 5%. On Aug. 11 it surpassed 8% — a number that, in Illinois, triggers tighter virus restrictions. Over the following weeks the number continued to rise.

The region's reported positivity rate was 9.6% on Tuesday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 33 new hospital admissions Tuesday, and a seven-day moving average of 43.

Missouri reported 1,058 new cases of COVID-19, reaching a total of 85,755 and eight more deaths over the last 24 hours.

Illinois reported 1,492 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, reaching a total of 236,515, and 39 more deaths.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports