The passenger pickup area for motorists in the general public at St. Louis Lambert International Airport's Terminal 1 will return Friday morning to its normal spot on the north lane of Arrivals Drive at exit 17.
Since October, a recently-completed road construction project had forced that pickup location to shift temporarily to the yellow level of the Terminal 1 garage.
Also returning to its normal perch on Arrivals Drive's north lane will be pickup locations for terminal, employee and SuperPark shuttles.
Meanwhile, Lambert this week announced that total passengers increased in June, marking the 46th consecutive month of passenger growth.
Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said Lambert recently surpassed passenger traffic levels originating here at levels not seen since 2000.