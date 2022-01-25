 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Profits climb at Enterprise Financial

Jim Lally

Enterprise Financial Services president and CEO Jim Lally. 

CLAYTON — Profits at Clayton-based Enterprise Financial Services Corp. spiked last quarter, the company reported on Monday.

Net income rose 132% to $50.8 million, from $21.9 million during the same period in the prior year. Net income for the full year grew to $133.1 million from $74.4 million. 

"The success we had in 2021 is a testament to the strength of our strategically diversified revenue streams," CEO Jim Lally said in a statement.

The fiscal year was the first full year of operations of Seacoast Commerce, a San Diego-based bank Enterprise acquired in 2020, and also included a partial year of operations of First Choice, another California-based bank, acquired last year. 

Enterprise shares rose 48 cents or about 1% to $48.68 in mid-morning trading on Tuesday.

