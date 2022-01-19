Profits dip at Commerce

ST. LOUIS — Commerce Bancshares Inc. profits fell 12% as the federal Paycheck Protection Program wound down.

Commerce made $207.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $209.8 million in the same period last year. Revenues grew 3% to $355.4 million.

The bank, headquartered in Kansas City but with a corporate office in Clayton, said income it garnered from PPP loan interest declined $5.3 million from the third quarter of 2021.

"We continue to be confident in our strong liquidity, capital levels, and credit quality," CEO John Kemper said in a statement.

As of Dec. 31, total assets were $36.7 billion, total loans were $15.2 billion, and total deposits were $29.8 billion.

