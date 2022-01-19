 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Profits dip at Commerce

John Kemper, 40, now CEO and President of Commerce Bancshares

Newly appointed CEO and President of Commerce Bancshares John Kemper, 40, talks on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at his office in Clayton about the long history of his family's involvement with the bank and St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Commerce Bancshares Inc. profits fell 12% as the federal Paycheck Protection Program wound down. 

Commerce made $207.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $209.8 million in the same period last year. Revenues grew 3% to $355.4 million. 

The bank, headquartered in Kansas City but with a corporate office in Clayton, said income it garnered from PPP loan interest declined $5.3 million from the third quarter of 2021. 

"We continue to be confident in our strong liquidity, capital levels, and credit quality," CEO John Kemper said in a statement.

As of Dec. 31, total assets were $36.7 billion, total loans were $15.2 billion, and total deposits were $29.8 billion.

