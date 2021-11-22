Proposed Maryland Heights rail project draws ire of Chesterfield neighbors

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A Michigan-based company is eying 92 acres of bottomlands here as the site for its new facility that would house and ship vehicles built at the nearby GM plant.

But the project has raised concerns from Chesterfield homeowners on the bluffs overlooking the site. They say the company’s use of an adjoining railroad to ship cars would disturb the 388-home neighborhood and sense of community owners have built over the past five decades.

“The No. 1 impact will be noise,” said McLeod Patton, president of neighborhood group River Bend Association. “It is incompatible.”

Precision Vehicle Holding, based in Wayne, Michigan, wants to rezone the 92 acres between Hog Hollow Road and River Valley Drive to allow the company to marshal, store and distribute 752 vehicles from the Wentzville GM plant by rail and road. It plans to build a 3,500-square-foot office building and a 9,500-square-foot truck repair shop. About 25 people would be employed, and they’d worked staggered shifts from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m., according to plans filed with the city of Maryland Heights.