Proposed Maryland Heights rail project draws ire of Chesterfield neighbors

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A Michigan-based company is eying 92 acres of bottomlands here as the site for its new facility that would house and ship vehicles built at the nearby GM plant.
But the project has raised concerns from Chesterfield homeowners on the bluffs overlooking the site. They say the company’s use of an adjoining railroad to ship cars would disturb the 388-home neighborhood and sense of community owners have built over the past five decades.
“The No. 1 impact will be noise,” said McLeod Patton, president of neighborhood group River Bend Association. “It is incompatible.”
Precision Vehicle Holding, based in Wayne, Michigan, wants to rezone the 92 acres between Hog Hollow Road and River Valley Drive to allow the company to marshal, store and distribute 752 vehicles from the Wentzville GM plant by rail and road. It plans to build a 3,500-square-foot office building and a 9,500-square-foot truck repair shop. About 25 people would be employed, and they’d worked staggered shifts from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m., according to plans filed with the city of Maryland Heights.
The River Bend Association isn’t against development, Patton said — it knows the city has a right to develop its land as it sees fit. But the group believes the development effectively will be a rail switch yard, coupling and uncoupling about 42 rail cars as it handles vehicles throughout the day, creating more noise than what the current railroad produces.
Precision Vehicle Holding did not respond to a request for comment.
River Bend also believes the development does not meet the city’s comprehensive plan, which states its preference for office development at this location, and said the city’s designation of the project as “light industrial” underplays what impact the project will have on residents.
A Maryland Heights planning report acknowledged the discrepancy but found that the development still meets the city’s guidelines. Precision’s request — to use the property for general warehousing and support activities for rail transportation — could be allowed if the city rezones the area from a non-urban district to a planned manufacturing district, Maryland Heights planner Erin LoRusso said in an email to the Post-Dispatch.
The city’s planning commission will review the project at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Maryland Heights Government Center.