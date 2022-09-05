PSC OKs Missouri American acquisition of Purcell water, sewer systems

PURCELL, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request by Missouri American to acquire the water and sewer systems in the city of Purcell, about 70 miles west of Springfield.

On March 16, 2021, city officials entered into an operation and maintenance agreement with Missouri American, and in August, the city held an election, with more than 90% of the voters favoring selling the water and sewer system to the investor-owned utility for $200,000.

At the time, the drinking water disinfection system was not functioning, and the sewer system was discharging wastewater that was neither safe nor compliant with state standards.

Christie Barnhart, external affairs manager at Missouri American Water Co., said the company would make improvements to Purcell’s infrastructure to make sure it meets environmental requirements set down by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and provides better service to the community.

Purcell serves approximately 160 water accounts and 150 sewer accounts.

Missouri American provides water service to approximately 470,000 customers in Missouri, including Joplin. It also provides sewer service to approximately 16,500 customers in the state.

The PSC approved Missouri American’s application for a certificate of convenience and necessity, clearing the way for the company to acquire the Purcell water and sewer systems, on Aug. 31.

The company last month closed on the purchase of Eureka’s water system. From 2010 through 2020, Missouri American’s parent company, American Water, had the highest number of mergers and acquisitions of any investor-owned water utility in the U.S., totaling $1.1 billion, a U.S. Government Accountability Office report found.