Public hearings on Missouri American’s request to hike water rates begin this week

ST. LOUIS — Public hearings on Missouri American Water Company’s proposed rate hikes are scheduled to begin this week.

The St. Louis region’s dominant water utility is looking to boost its annual revenues by about $73.5 million, a jump of 21%.

The proposed rate increase, if approved, varies based on usage. For example, a residential customer who uses 3,000 gallons per month would see rates rise from $26.55 per month to $32.95, an increase of 24%. A residential customer who uses 7,000 gallons per month would see an increase from $49.95 to $60.88, an increase of 22%.

Missouri American filed its proposal with the Missouri Public Service Commission in June.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the PSC hearings will be held virtually.

Although members of the public are able to comment at any of the eight virtual meetings scheduled over the next two weeks, they are encouraged to participate in those that are closest to their service area.