Pumpernickles Deli closes, cites ‘economic conditions’

Pumpernickles Delicatessen announced on the Fourth of July that it is shuttering its shop at 11036 Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur.
In a Facebook post, the store declared:
“Pumpernickles Delicatessen has permanently closed due to economic conditions. We thank our customers for your continuing support and patronage. After all these years you are family to us.”
The store — which carried the motto, “The place to meet, eat, and kibitz” — had been owned for the last 10 years by Harlan Levin, who operated it with his sons, Bryan and Richard Levin.
Prior to passing pastrami to patrons at his own store, the elder Levin had worked at two other delis in the Creve Coeur area, Shanker’s Deli and Louie’s (later Shermie’s) Deli.
Meanwhile, in other nervous noshing news, Kohn’s Kosher Meat & Deli Restaurant remains open, though it still is looking for new owners of the 60-year-old family business.