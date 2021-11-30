 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Push to renew Downtown St. Louis tax district beats back opposition
0 comments

Push to renew Downtown St. Louis tax district beats back opposition

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis Arch and redesigned entrance

The Arch and the redesigned circular entrance to the museum as seen from a helicopter over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — A push to extend the life of the downtown taxing district before it expires at the end of the year got a needed win Tuesday.

After weeks of review, city officials said the district's renewal petitions had been ruled valid over the objections of an opposition group. Aldermen will hold a hearing on the petitions Wednesday — roughly a month later than planned — to begin the formal approval process. 

The district collects more than $3 million per year from downtown property owners and is supposed to use that money to maintain a vibrant downtown St. Louis. Guided by a board featuring four aldermen and downtown heavyweights such as the Cardinals, Stifel Financial and Spire, it pays for private security, employs street sweepers, and plants trees and flowers.

But an opposition group, led by developers and condo owners centered in the Washington Avenue loft and entertainment district, said the improvement district had failed to address violent crime and boost a struggling downtown economy. 

The group, Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis, spent more than a year urging downtown property owners not to sign the district's renewal petitions. When the district filed its petitions with the city in October, members reviewed them and claimed they lacked the required number of signatures. 

Mayoral spokesman Nick Dunne said the district had just a few more signatures than the minimum required. He said officials reviewed the petitions exhaustively. "They re-evaluated several different times to cover themselves," he said. "It was very close."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: MidAmerica Airport: Boondoggle or critical infrastructure?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News