Push to renew Downtown St. Louis tax district beats back opposition

ST. LOUIS — A push to extend the life of the downtown taxing district before it expires at the end of the year got a needed win Tuesday.

After weeks of review, city officials said the district's renewal petitions had been ruled valid over the objections of an opposition group. Aldermen will hold a hearing on the petitions Wednesday — roughly a month later than planned — to begin the formal approval process.

The district collects more than $3 million per year from downtown property owners and is supposed to use that money to maintain a vibrant downtown St. Louis. Guided by a board featuring four aldermen and downtown heavyweights such as the Cardinals, Stifel Financial and Spire, it pays for private security, employs street sweepers, and plants trees and flowers.

But an opposition group, led by developers and condo owners centered in the Washington Avenue loft and entertainment district, said the improvement district had failed to address violent crime and boost a struggling downtown economy.

The group, Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis, spent more than a year urging downtown property owners not to sign the district's renewal petitions. When the district filed its petitions with the city in October, members reviewed them and claimed they lacked the required number of signatures.

Mayoral spokesman Nick Dunne said the district had just a few more signatures than the minimum required. He said officials reviewed the petitions exhaustively. "They re-evaluated several different times to cover themselves," he said. "It was very close."

