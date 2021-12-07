Québec unlocks world’s only maple syrup strategic reserve to keep pancake lovers happy

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Maple syrup producers in the Canadian province of Québec are releasing more than half of the world’s only strategic reserve of the sweet topping to keep up with soaring demand — avoiding a sticky situation for pancake lovers.

Sales of maple syrup have climbed since the pandemic spread last year and led to more people eating at home, according to Québec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP), a group that manages the reserve.

Adding to the syrup squeeze, Québec’s harvest this year was the smallest in three years due to unusually warm weather. Maple syrup is made from the sap of maple trees in eastern North America, when alternating freezing and thawing temperatures in spring cause sap to flow.

Québec forests generate nearly three-quarters of the world’s maple syrup under a quota system that centrally manages supply. So prized is the province’s golden syrup that thieves stole C$18 million worth of it from the reserve in 2012.

QMSP said this month it would release more than half of the 100 million pound (45 million kg) reserve by early next year.