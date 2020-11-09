Quarterly losses continue to mount for Peabody, though less severely than earlier this year

Peabody, the St. Louis-based coal giant, announced losses of $67 million over the past quarter, in the company's earnings report Monday.

The industry leader, which stands as the world's largest private-sector coal company, confronts challenging market conditions exacerbated by slashed demand for energy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest quarterly losses, however, are less severe than the staggering totals seen earlier this year. The company's reported losses amount to more than $1.7 billion over the past nine months.

This story will be updated.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.