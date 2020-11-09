 Skip to main content
Quarterly losses continue to mount for Peabody, though less severely than earlier this year
Peabody Energy building

The Peabody Energy headquarters building, at 701 Market Street in downtown St. Louis, is photographed on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. (Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com)

 Christian Gooden • P-D

Peabody, the St. Louis-based coal giant, announced losses of $67 million over the past quarter, in the company's earnings report Monday.

The industry leader, which stands as the world's largest private-sector coal company, confronts challenging market conditions exacerbated by slashed demand for energy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest quarterly losses, however, are less severe than the staggering totals seen earlier this year. The company's reported losses amount to more than $1.7 billion over the past nine months.

This story will be updated.









