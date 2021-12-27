Quentin Koffey envisions a new Centene. And he’s done it before

CLAYTON — An activist investor spurring a leadership overhaul at Clayton-based Centene has a track record of quietly buying into companies, gaining board seats and replacing management.

Before starting his own hedge fund earlier this year, Politan Capital Management founder Quentin Koffey bargained with other large public companies in the energy, agriculture and retail sectors.

Negotiations spurred by Koffey, 44, have rarely escalated into the public eye. Unlike activist investors who speak out in letters and television appearances, his deals are more often characterized by behind-the-scenes discussions with companies. But public accounts of Koffey’s intervention in the management of three big companies now shed light on his work here with Centene.

Politan declined comment for this story.

Koffey started in 2010 at Elliott Management Corp., a Florida-based firm known for activist investment. In 2017 he moved to New York-based D.E. Shaw & Co.

That same year, Pittsburgh-based natural gas company EQT Corp. — already under pressure from a different activist investor — was preparing to buy Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Rice Energy Inc.