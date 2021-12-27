Quentin Koffey envisions a new Centene. And he’s done it before

CLAYTON — An activist investor spurring a leadership overhaul at Clayton-based Centene has a track record of quietly buying into companies, gaining board seats and replacing management.
Before starting his own hedge fund earlier this year, Politan Capital Management founder Quentin Koffey bargained with other large public companies in the energy, agriculture and retail sectors.
Negotiations spurred by Koffey, 44, have rarely escalated into the public eye. Unlike activist investors who speak out in letters and television appearances, his deals are more often characterized by behind-the-scenes discussions with companies. But public accounts of Koffey’s intervention in the management of three big companies now shed light on his work here with Centene.
Politan declined comment for this story.
Koffey started in 2010 at Elliott Management Corp., a Florida-based firm known for activist investment. In 2017 he moved to New York-based D.E. Shaw & Co.
That same year, Pittsburgh-based natural gas company EQT Corp. — already under pressure from a different activist investor — was preparing to buy Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Rice Energy Inc.
Koffey sent a letter to the company urging it to add board members and split EQT’s oil production from its storage and transportation businesses after the acquisition. D.E. Shaw owned 4% of the company, and believed EQT was “substantially undervalued,” he wrote.
The Rice Energy acquisition closed in November of that year, and in February 2018, EQT announced that it would indeed spin off the transportation businesses into a new corporation.
Not long after, former Rice Energy chief Toby Rice, among others, started campaigning to overhaul EQT’s board and install Rice as CEO.
D.E. Shaw and a group of other large firms joined the effort — among them influential proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services, and EQT’s largest shareholder at the time, T. Rowe Price Associates.
In July 2019, the investors won, adding seven board members and installing Rice as CEO.
A second target
At the same time, D.E. Shaw was raising its investment in agribusiness company Bunge, which is now based in Chesterfield. Shaw began working with fellow Bunge investor Continental Grain to improve the company’s performance. Bunge had been underperforming for a few years, compared to peers like Archer Daniels Midland Co., analysts said.
In late 2018, Bunge agreed to conduct a strategic review of its business and add four new board members, including Shaw-backed industry veteran Gregory Heckman.
A few months later, Heckman was named CEO.
Shaw’s campaign changed Bunge operations, said Seth Goldstein, senior equity analyst covering agriculture and chemicals companies for Morningstar Research Services. Bunge was making big bets, Goldstein said, trying to time the market.
“But when they were wrong, they ended up losing a lot of money,” Goldstein said.
After Shaw, Bunge began focusing on smaller, surer moves, he said.
Koffey made similar inroads at North Carolina-based home improvement giant Lowe’s. Even as he worked with EQT and Bunge, Shaw forced “constructive discussions” with the $69-billion retailer, and ultimately won three board seats. Later that year, Lowe’s replaced its CEO.
In 2019, Koffey left D.E. Shaw for Senator Investment Group LP. In August, he left Senator to start Politan.
Then, this year, Politan took a $900 million stake in Centene, a behemoth in the managed care industry.
And a third: Centene
Centene, at first, publicly deflected the attack, saying that the company has been growing revenues, simplifying its portfolio, and “pursuing a comprehensive process to refresh its Board,” adding four new directors in the past two years.
“We welcome constructive ideas to enhance these efforts,” the company said in a November statement. “Centene looks forward to ongoing engagement with Politan and all of its shareholders.”
Six weeks later, Centene announced that it had reached an agreement with Politan: Centene Chief Executive Michael Neidorff, a prominent member of the St. Louis-area business community who has steered the company for a quarter-century, would retire by the end of 2022. Six current directors, including Neidorff, would retire over time, and five people would join the board.
Politan named two of them — Kenneth Burdick and Wayne DeVeydt — and will work with Centene to name a third.
Burdick served as Chief Executive for Centene rival Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans Inc., which Centene bought in 2020, in a deal valued at the time at $17.3 billion.
DeVeydt is the former chief financial officer for Indianapolis-based health insurance company Anthem. DeVeydt received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Investors, who had been harboring concerns about Centene’s succession plans, reacted positively.
Radhakrishnan Gopalan, a professor of finance at Washington University’s Olin Business School, called the agreement a “huge win” for Politan.
Koffey’s firm, he said, got pretty much everything it wanted.
Editor's note: Koffey eventually won three board seats at Lowe's, and the company replaced its CEO.