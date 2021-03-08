Quest Diagnostics to acquire Mercy outreach laboratory business

CHESTERFIELD — New Jersey-based Quest Diagnostics on Monday said that it has reached an agreement to buy Mercy's outreach laboratory services business.
-
The testing associated with Mercy's outreach lab services will transition to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory in Lenexa, Kansas, and a network of rapid-response labs across the Midwest. Chesterfield-based Mercy will continue to own and operate its hospital labs for inpatient and hospital-based outpatient services.
"Mercy chose Quest to provide outreach lab testing because of its record of innovation and efficiency and our shared commitment to providing high-quality, convenient care that is accessible to all," Mercy president and CEO Lynn Britton said in a statement.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
