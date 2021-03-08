 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quest Diagnostics to acquire Mercy outreach laboratory business
0 comments

Quest Diagnostics to acquire Mercy outreach laboratory business

{{featured_button_text}}
Mercy Health logo

Mercy Health logo

CHESTERFIELD — New Jersey-based Quest Diagnostics on Monday said that it has reached an agreement to buy Mercy's outreach laboratory services business.

The testing associated with Mercy's outreach lab services will transition to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory in Lenexa, Kansas, and a network of rapid-response labs across the Midwest. Chesterfield-based Mercy will continue to own and operate its hospital labs for inpatient and hospital-based outpatient services.

"Mercy chose Quest to provide outreach lab testing because of its record of innovation and efficiency and our shared commitment to providing high-quality, convenient care that is accessible to all," Mercy president and CEO Lynn Britton said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports