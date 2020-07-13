Quest says many COVID-19 tests in the U.S. are taking more than a week

Quest Diagnostics Inc. said on Monday the turnaround for COVID-19 tests it is conducting in the United States has lengthened, with non-prioritized patients waiting a week or more on average for their results.

So-called priority 1 patients — those in hospitals, pre-operative patients in acute care settings and symptomatic healthcare workers — had an average turnaround time of slightly more than one day, it said. Other patients waited around seven or more days.

Last week the company said its average turnaround time was one day for priority 1 patients and three to five days for all other groups.

Quest is one of 11 private lab operators that signed contracts with the State of Missouri, agreeing to process tests for COVID-19 within a 72-hour window. It has been unable to meet that commitment, the Post-Dispatch has reported.

Earlier on Monday, Quest said its second-quarter revenue would top analysts’ estimates, largely due to growing demand for the tests, boosting its shares 2%.