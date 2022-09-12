Railroad strike could hit St. Louis industries' supply chain, experts say

ST. LOUIS — A looming, potential strike of railroad workers stands to further snarl supply chains, experts say, and could affect railway-reliant Midwestern industries like agriculture and manufacturing.

As of Monday afternoon, two large railroad unions representing some 60,000 workers had yet to reach collective bargaining agreements with major railway carriers, including Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF, CSX and Norfolk Southern. The contract deadline is Friday.

Railroad transportation was already struggling from pandemic-related job losses, said Panos Kouvelis, director of the Boeing Center for Supply Chain Innovation at Washington University's Olin Business School.

"Everybody's complaining how their lead times are too long, containers are sitting at the port too long because trains are not picking them up," Kouvelis said. "So it's already a problematic industry that is going to get more problematic."

In the St. Louis region, a wide range of industries rely on rail transportation, from automotive to oil and petroleum, grain and manufacturing, said Asim Raza, chief legal officer and director of corporate affairs for the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis.

"All would be impacted," Raza added.

Companies in industries like agriculture often rely on railroads over trucks or barges because it is much cheaper way to move bulky, heavy commodities. In the short term, if they can afford to, companies' first reaction will be to shift some of their shipments to trucks, Kouvelis said. But the trucking industry is also constrained, so businesses may have a difficult time finding capacity.

The threat of the strike also arrives as retail businesses are stocking up for the upcoming holiday season — a process that in the past has typically ramped up in September, Kouvelis said. But because of the myriad supply chain issues over the past few years, pandemic-related and otherwise, some retailers have begun stocking in June.

"They got burned in 2020," Kouvelis said. "So they say, 'Before, I was counting three months ahead of time; now, I'll count six months ahead of time.'"

A one or two-day strike, Kouvelis said, companies could manage through. But if it were to stretch on to a week, or longer, he added, "that is going to get really challenging."

Reuters contributed to this report.