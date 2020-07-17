Rare air: U.S. meatpackers try air cleaning tech after COVID-19 outbreaks

CHICAGO — Two of the world’s largest meatpackers said on Friday they have installed ultraviolet air cleaning equipment in some U.S. plants, as pressure mounts on food companies to protect workers amid growing concerns about airborne transmission of the coronavirus.

JBS USA, owned by Brazil’s JBS SA and one of four major U.S. beef processors, said it installed “ultraviolet germicidal air sanitation” equipment in plant ventilation and air purification systems that use a specific frequency range of light waves to kill germs.

Tyson Foods Inc., which produces beef, pork and chicken, said it is doing extensive research on air flow and testing ultraviolet air treatment systems across several plants.

It is not known whether such technologies kill the new coronavirus.

The moves underscore the mounting pressure to protect workers in the U.S. meat industry, which has seen more than 16,000 plant employees in 23 states infected with COVID-19 and 86 worker deaths related to the respiratory disease.

Plant employees and their families have said processors like JBS and Tyson Foods told sick workers to show up at plants, and moved too slowly to protect them with social distancing and equipment like masks.