Rate of jobless claims in Missouri falls but remains at historic levels

ST. LOUIS — The dizzying pace of jobless claims continued to slow last week but remained at historic highs here and around the country.

Missourians filed 27,000 unemployment claims last week, the lowest level since coronavirus shutdowns began in mid-March but still well above weekly claims numbers even in the depths of the Great Recession a decade ago. In Illinois, 58,000 jobless claims were filed, about 14,000 fewer than the week before.

And nationally, Americans filed another 2.1 million initial jobless claims, also lower than the height of the virus shutdowns but still an enormous number. Weekly jobless claims never cracked 1 million during the 2008-2009 recession. Before this crisis, the last time more than 1 million people filed jobless claims in a week was 1982.

But the number of people staying on unemployment insurance — filing claims every week — began dropping nationally as the economic reopening continued in most states and people began returning to work. During the week ending May 16, some 21 million people filed continuing claims, or 14.5% of insured workers, versus almost 25 million continuing claims the week prior.