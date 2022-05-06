Ratepayers fuel rise in Ameren's first-quarter profits

Ameren's first-quarter profits rose, fueled largely by allowed returns paid by ratepayers on the utility's investments.

Ahead of a Friday morning call with investors, the St. Louis-based power company reported quarterly profits of $252 million to open 2022 — a more than 8% increase compared to the $233 million it gained at the start of 2021.

The company said the "results reflected earnings on increased infrastructure investments made across all business segments." It said that earnings were also aided by higher electricity sales to Ameren Missouri customers, "primarily driven by colder-than-normal winter temperatures."

Overall revenues for Ameren went from more than $1.56 billion in the first quarter of 2021 to nearly $1.88 billion in the quarter that ended on March 31 — a 20% jump.

This story will be updated.

